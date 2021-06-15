State College Spikes Roster Update - June 15

June 15, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







June 15 - RHP Jason Bollman, OF Nathan Church, LHP Connor Oliver, INF Damiano Palmegiani added to roster, OF Michael Slaten removed from roster

Bollman went 5-2 with two saves and a 3.97 ERA in 11 appearances for Wabash Valley (Ill.) Junior College in 2021. The righty out of Palos Heights, Ill., who is committed to LSU, struck out 73 batters and walked 21 over 45 1/3 innings.

Church hit .369 and reached base at a .424 clip for UC-Irvine this year in his sophomore season. The Lake Forest, Calif. native scored 62 runs while driving in 61 over 61 games, collecting 24 doubles and six homers in the process. Church was named to the All-Stanford Regional Team last week after hitting .500 (13-for-26) with three home runs, five doubles and 14 RBI in the Anteaters' five games.

Oliver, a TCU commit, went 9-1 with a 1.87 ERA and 92 strikeouts to 23 walks over 57 2/3 innings at Wabash Valley (Ill.) Junior College this spring. The southpaw from Hazel Crest, Ill.

Palmegiani, an Arizona commit, hit .400 with a .546 on-base percentage, 19 homers and 61 runs batted in over 47 games at the College of Southern Nevada this spring. The Surrey, B.C. native, originally born in Colombia, notched five different five-RBI games this spring.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 15, 2021

State College Spikes Roster Update - June 15 - State College Spikes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.