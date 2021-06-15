Piper Gets Rowdy on Scrappers in Spikes' 14-8 Win

NILES, Ohio - Kenny Piper came to do one thing Tuesday night at Eastwood Field, and it wasn't to chew bubblegum.

The State College Spikes catcher went 4-for-5 with two doubles and his second homer of the season, scored four runs and drove in six in a nearly record-setting performance as the Spikes took a 14-8 slugfest from the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

In a game where the Spikes (8-10) produced 14 hits as a team, Piper delivered at the biggest moments, starting with a bases-loaded, bases-clearing double to key a four-run third inning. The Columbia (Mo.) College product then stepped up in the sixth and clubbed a three-run homer to left field off Mahoning Valley (11-7) reliever Garrett Schoenle to up the State College lead to 13-5.

Piper's single-game RBI total was just one shy of the team record of seven, set by Lars Nootbaar on August 24, 2018 against the Auburn Doubledays. The catcher's hit total was also just one shy of the team record of five, set by Ciro Rosero in 2008 and matched by David Vinsky in 2019.

After yielding three runs in the first, the Spikes surged with three straight crooked numbers from the second through fourth frames. Mark Vierling began the State College onslaught with a two-run line-drive homer off Scrappers starter Nathan Lavender, his first as a Spike, to the left field bullpen in the second.

Newcomer Nathan Church contributed an RBI single in the fifth and became one of four Spikes to notch multi-hit games. Fellow Spikes newbie Damiano Palmegiani went 1-for-3 and scored three runs while driving in one.

Austin Cheeley (1-0) tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three batters, to pick up the win.

Lavender took the loss for Mahoning Valley after giving up six runs, five of them earned, on four hits and three walks over 2 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five batters in the effort.

The Spikes have now dealt the Scrappers both of their defeats at Eastwood Field this season, as Mahoning Valley dropped to 5-2 at home.

Wednesday night, State College and Mahoning Valley meet in the middle game of their three-game set, with a 7:05 p.m. start time at Eastwood Field. Right-hander Griffin Miller (0-2) is scheduled to go on the mound for the Spikes against an as yet undetermined Scrappers starter.

Following the conclusion of the current series, State College will take on the Williamsport Crosscutters at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Friday and Saturday before returning home on Father's Day for a matchup against the Crosscutters.

