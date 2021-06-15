Frederick Keys Announce Third Block of Promotions and Single Game Tickets

Frederick, MD - Beginning on Tuesday, the Frederick Keys are pleased to announce that single game tickets for games July 5 through July 22 are now on sale. This third block of tickets features five promotional games, including the return of SuperSplash Day.

The Keys kick off this release with the announcement of SuperSplash Day on July 5 at 12 PM. The Giant Eagle Fun Zone becomes a water wonderland. Included with your ticket to the game kids can play on the Big Kahuna water slide, and also enjoy the slip in slide in addition to water balloons and more water activities throughout. Fans are encouraged to wear bathing suits and clothing that can get wet to the game. Groups of fifteen or more can purchase a special SplashDay package that includes a General Admission ticket, hotdog, drink, and chips for $10 per person. Individuals can receive this same package for $12 per person. The packaged tickets must be pre purchased by calling 301-815-9900.

On July 8, the final game of the Keys first half, it is time to celebrate Keyote's birthday! An annual tradition in Frederick, Keyote will have a few of his best friends there from around the mid-atlantic region. Fans who attend the game will have the opportunity to take pictures with mascots, as well as sing happy birthday to Keyote in a special celebration.

Frederick is turning to the world of wizards on July 20 for Wizarding Wednesday. This theme night for fans will include special themed player headshots and video board content. Fans who are interested can purchase a special ticket package that will include butter beer and a picnic. More details on the Wizard Package will be released at a later date.

A fan favorite also returns in the form of Christmas in July. On July 21 enjoy Christmas music, a very jolly Keyote Clause, Santa's elves, and fun holiday themed games throughout the ballpark.

Lastly, on July 22 Keys fans are encouraged to bring their furry friends to Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium for the Keys annual Bark in the Park presented by Dogtopia of Frederick. Fans who want to bring their dog to the park must be seated in General Admission. All dogs must be registered to enter the park. Call 301-815-9900 to secure your spot.

Single game tickets are available online at FrederickKeys.com or by calling the box office at 301-815-9939. For information on special ticket packages please call the group sales office at 301-815-9900. Single game tickets begin as low as $10 and are going quickly. Don't miss out on all the fun this summer!

