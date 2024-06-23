Stat of the Week Powered by Microsoft CoPilot, Featuring Caitlin Clark
June 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
It's no secret Caitlin Clark is straight-up lethal from deep
The rookie sensation has been lighting it up with historic stat lines all season. Something even more impressive? Caitlin's threes are coming from an average distance of 26.7 feet, the furthest in the league. Plus, she's leading in pull-up 3s with 27
