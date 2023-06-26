Start Time for Space Cowboys July 2 Game Moved to 7:05 PM

June 26, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Due to the continued heat advisory in the area and forecasted high temperatures, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys have pushed back the start time of their game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Sunday, July 2 to 7:05 pm.

"Our goal is to always create the best possible experience that we can at Constellation Field for our fans," said Sugar Land Space Cowboys General Manager Tyler Stamm. "With the heat wave that we are experiencing here in Sugar Land, this will help keep fans from being out in the hottest part of the day and will lead to the most ideal game day environment."

Gates will now open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch. Special for Independence Day weekend, there will be postgame fireworks following the game on July 2 presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. It's also another Orion's Kids Day with pregame catch on the field, pregame player autographs and postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell & Steinbring.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.