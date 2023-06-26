Express RHP Cole Winn Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

June 26, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Express RHP Cole Winn was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for June 19-25, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday afternoon. It's the first time Winn has earned Pitcher of the Week since he was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week on May 30, 2021, while with Double-A Frisco.

The right-hander did not surrender a run over two relief outings and 6.0 innings against the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate) last week. He allowed only two hits and did not issue a walk while collecting three strikeouts. Winn has appeared out of the bullpen only three times in his career and this was the first time he has made back-to-back outings as a reliever.

On Tuesday, June 20, Winn came out of the bullpen to deliver 3.0 innings of scoreless baseball as the Express rolled to a 15-6 win. He collected the win and allowed only one hit with two strikeouts. He came back and delivered a crucial performance from the bullpen on Sunday, June 25. With the E-Train trailing 4-1, Winn entered in the sixth inning and kept the River Cats quiet. He tossed 3.0 innings without allowing a run and surrendered just one hit with one strikeout as Round Rock came from behind to beat Sacramento in the ninth inning.

It's the first time Winn has gone two consecutive outings without issuing a walk since September 10 and September 16, 2021, while pitching for Double-A Frisco. He also went 3.0 innings in each of those outings. Against Sacramento this year, Winn owns a 3.00 ERA (5 ER/15.0 IP).

The Longmont, Colorado native was a first-round selection by the Texas Rangers in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Orange Lutheran High School. The 23-year-old has appeared in 44 games with 41 starts at the Triple-A level since he was promoted to Round Rock at the end of the 2021 season.

Round Rock hits the road for the start of a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate) on Wednesday, June 28 at Las Vegas Ballpark. Express RHP Robert Dugger (3-4, 4.43) is set to make the start against Aviators RHP Freddy Tarnok (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 9:05 p.m. CT.

Single game tickets as well as full season and mini seasonmembership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.