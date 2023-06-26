Sacramento's Harrison Named to 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento River Cats left-handed pitcher and San Francisco Giants top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison was one of six players to be named to the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game as announced by the MLB on Monday.

Of the six players announced, five are currently Top 100 prospects including Harrison, who checks in at No. 14 according to MLB Pipeline. This year's event will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Saturday, July 8, at 7 p.m. ET. and televised live on Peacock.

Harrison has been stellar in his first season at the Triple-A level, recording his first win earlier this month against Sugar Land by going five strong innings and fanning eight in the process while allowing just two runs. Overall, he has logged a record of 1-3 with a 4.53 ERA and 82 strikeouts in just 49.2 innings pitched, with the punchouts currently tied for second-most in all Triple-A.

The southpaw from San Jose, Calif. currently boasts the league's third-highest strikeout percentage (38.6 percent) with a minimum of 30 innings pitched, and though it has since stopped, set this season's longest Triple-A consecutive outing streak with at least five strikeouts at 11 games from April 20 through June 15.

Continuing the format that began in 2019, the game will consist of National League versus American League prospects. Also announced to the NL team was Endy Rodríguez (No. 39, PIT) and Justin Crawford (No. 90, PHI), while MLB's No. 5 prospect Marcelo Mayer (BOS) headlines the AL squad and is joined by Jonatan Clase (SEA) and Owen White (No. 48, TEX). The full rosters for both squads will be revealed on MLB Network at 6:15 p.m. ET.

