Kris Bryant Scheduled for Rehab Assignment with Isotopes

Kris Bryant is scheduled for a rehab assignment with the Albuquerque Isotopes this Wednesday and Thursday as the season's second half begins at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Bryant is returning from a left heel injury that has had him on the Injured List since June 1. In 50 games this season, the Las Vegas (NV) native is batting .263 with five home runs and 17 RBI.

Wednesday's first pitch against the El Paso Chihuahuas is scheduled for 6:35 pm while Thursday's afternoon game is set for 12:05 pm. Gates open one hour prior to first pitch for both contests.

Wednesday night's game is also 50 cent Hot Dog Night, presented by Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, while Thursday's contest is Youth Summer Program Day.

Bryant was selected by the Chicago Cubs as the number two overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of San Diego. The nine-year MLB veteran is a four-time All-Star,

2015 National League (NL) Rookie of the Year, 2016 NL MVP and 2016 World Series Champion with the Chicago Cubs, which ended a 108-year drought for the franchise.

Tickets are available for both games at abqisotopes.com and at the stadium Box Office which opens daily at 10:00 am.

