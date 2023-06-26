Aces Complete Six-Game Sweep with 8-3 Win

June 26, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Reno, NV - With the game tied at 2-2 in the seventh inning, the Aces plated six runs to break the game open and complete the six-game sweep of the Isotopes with an 8-3 triumph Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes are a season-low 21 games below .500. Albuquerque has lost 21 of its last 26 contests.

-Albuquerque went 3-9 over its 12-game road trip between Tacoma and Reno.

-The Isotopes were swept by Reno for only the second time ever in 33 series between the clubs. The Aces claimed four straight victories at Isotopes Park for a sweep from June 17-20, 2016.

-It's the seventh time a Pacific Coast League team got swept in a six-game series and the first time the Isotopes have been swept since the league moved to a six-game series format in 2021.

-Albuquerque has lost 11 of its last 12 games at Greater Nevada Field, dating back to the lone six-game set in 2021.

-The six-run seventh was the fifth time they Isotopes have allowed six runs in a frame and the fourth time this series the Aces plated six runs or more in an inning.

-At the end of the first half, the Isotopes offense ranked among Pacific Coast leaders in the following: 2nd in total bases (1301), homers (114) and hits (765), 3rd in slugging (.485) and 4th in runs (489) and OPS (.285). On the pitching side, the Isotopes were 10th in ERA (7.07) , batting average against (.307) and WHIP (1.79) and 9th in strikeouts (621).

-The Isotopes pitching staff held the Aces to just one extra-base hit, the third time on the road trip they held their opponent to one extra-base knock. However, they also walked 10 Reno hitters, tied for the second-most allowed in a game this season (three times) and fanned just three hitters, tied for the second-least in a game this season (three times).

-Albuquerque managed just three runs or fewer for the fourth time this series and sixth time on the road trip. They also tallied one extra-base hit, the fourth time over the 12-game road swing.

-Hunter Stovall blasted a solo shot in the fifth, his sixth of the year and second clout in as many games. He also recorded his 17th multi-hit effort of the year.

-Cole Tucker collected two singles for his 11th multi-hit effort and ninth in June.

-Alan Trejo registered two hits for his second multi-hit effort and to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He has a hit in every contest he's played with the Isotopes in 2023.

-Jeff Criswell tossed 5.0 innings and allowed two runs, the sixth time an Isotopes starter has tossed 5.0-plus innings and allowed two runs. He also walked five, tying a season-high by an Isotopes pitcher set by Ben Braymer on June 10 vs. Sugar Land.

On Deck: After two days off, the Isotopes will welcome the El Paso Chihuahuas for a six-game set beginning at 6:35 Wednesday night at RGCU Field.bqisotopes.com

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.