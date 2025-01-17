Stars Visit Milwaukee Saturday Night

January 17, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars (1-5-1) will make their second visit to Milwaukee in MASL history to battle the Wave (6-1-0) at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Saturday Night. In all, it will be just the third time these teams have met with the Stars posting a 0-1-1 record against Milwaukee.

The previous contests both took place during the 2017-18 campaign with the Wave topping Tacoma at the accesso ShoWare Center on Opening Night and winning in regulation in Milwaukee later in the season.

Saturday's game features teams heading in different directions. The Stars are looking to snap a six-game losing streak, with their only win coming at home against San Diego on Opening Night while the Wave are in a four-way tie for second place with six wins and 17 points.

The Stars will be without the services of four of their regular players with Alex Caceres, Cory Keitz, Jamael Cox, and Moises Gonzalez all listed as out on the team's Availability Report.

