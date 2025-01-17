Sidekicks Drop First Game In Weekend Series Against The Savage

Chihuahua, Mexico - The Dallas Sidekicks faced off against the Chihuahua Savage on Friday night, kicking off their back-to-back weekend series with a hard-fought game. Entering the matchup with a two-game home win streak, the Sidekicks looked to continue their momentum against a Savage team rebounding from a recent loss.

The Savage struck early, with Jorge Leal finding the back of the net just one minute into the game. Despite the early deficit, the Sidekicks held their ground defensively, anchored by goalkeeper Parker Lackland, who made four critical saves in the opening quarter. Offensively, the teams were evenly matched, with both registering 11 shots, but a late goal by Jorge Ríos extended the Savage's lead to 2-0 by the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Ríos tallied another goal for the Savage. Moments later, the Sidekicks answered back, cutting the deficit to 3-1 with a well-placed shot by Oscar Romero. However, the Savage capitalized on key opportunities, launching a scoring streak with three unanswered goals from Erick Tovar, Carlos Hernandez, and Jose Gilberto Lopez. The second quarter ended with the Savage holding a commanding 6-1 lead.

The Savage carried their momentum into the third quarter, adding four more unanswered goals by Jorge Ríos, Erick Tovar, Roberto Escalante, and Martin Lara. Eight minutes into the quarter, the Sidekicks broke through with a goal from Bradlee Baladez. The third quarter ended with the Savage firmly in control, leading 10-2.

The Savage cemented their victory with four additional goals - one from Cesar Ruiz, two from Hugo Puentes, and another by Jorge Ríos, who capped off an impressive night. The game concluded with a decisive final score of 14-2 in favor of the Savage.

The Sidekicks will have an opportunity for redemption tomorrow night as they face the Savage again in the second game of the series. Their road trip continues next weekend with matchups against the Harrisburg Heat and Baltimore Blast. The Sidekicks return to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Thursday, January 30 as they host the Kansas City Comets.

