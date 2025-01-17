Players of the Week Named for Week 7

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) announced today the Week 7 Players of the Week winners presented by Green Drop Compression.

OFFENSE - Ricardho Carvalho, Milwaukee Wave scored three goals and three assists, including a game-winning goal in the Wave's win against the Outlaws. He now leads the league in game-winning goals.

DEFENSE - Jesus Pacheco, Baltimore Blast, had two goals and two blocks in the Blast's win against rival Utica City.

GOALKEEPER - William Banahene, Milwaukee Wave, had 12 saves and two goals allowed in his efforts against the Outlaws. He also recorded an assist in the matchup. Banahene now boasts the league's best goals against average and the most wins for a goalkeeper at six.

You can catch the MASL live on the CBS Sports Golazo Network and MASL TV on YouTube. Check out our social media channels for a full broadcast schedule.

About GREEN DROP Compression

Leveraging recent advances in science and technology, GREEN DROP offers a fresh take on therapeutic activewear. By infusing a natural healing blend of three ingredients-

Camphor, Wintergreen, and Safflower oil-into high-performance compression material and kinesiology tape, GREEN DROP's products support muscles and joints, preventing potential injury and soothing pain and soreness. It's that simple. The cycle of pain ends-and you're back in the game.

For more information on GREEN DROP, visit www.GREENDROPcompression.com or find us on Instagram @greendropcompression

