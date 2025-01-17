Sockers Win, 7-5, Over Outlaws

January 17, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers' Tavoy Morgan battles the Texas Outlaws

OCEANSIDE, CA - Tavoy Morgan and Charlie Gonzalez starred in San Diego's 7-5 victory over the upstart Texas Outlaws (0-6-0, 0) before a Military Night crowd of 3,762 at Frontwave Arena. The Sockers (7-0-1, 20) improved to 7-0-0 at their new home in Oceanside.

The Outlaws shocked the Sockers with two goals in the first five-and-half minutes. The first was by Erilk Macias from VcMor Eligwe at 3:22, followed by a Tyler Bagley score off a Daniel Torrealba helper. San Diego managed several good scoring chances but was denied by goalkeeper Jesus Rivera and the woodwork. Tavoy Morgan and Charlie Gonzalez teamed up to cut the lead in half. Gonzalez took the free kick from outside the arc and found Morgan inside for the first-time shot goal. The frenetic pace of the first period ended with Texas leading 2-1.

Morgan, who has a five-game point streak, got his brace at 5:27 of the second stanza on a two-on-one breakaway with Christian Gutierrez. The play started in the defensive zone with the pair using a give-and-go to leave Morgan with an easy shot into the open goal. With the contest level at two, the action continued to be back-and-forth with no scoring. However, that changed with Gutierrez' second assist of the match on a Kraig Chiles goal at 13:31 to give San Diego its first lead at 3-2. Gutierrez now has a three-game point streak.

Boris Pardo became the first goalkeeper in MASL history to record 10,000 minutes in goal. He reached the milestone at 3:36 of the third quarter. "It has been a lot of hard work, I've played for a couple of clubs before and played a lot of it in San Diego. Every minute meant very much and is a testament to this achievement," said Pardo about his accomplishment.

Texas dampened the spirit in the building when they tallied at 6:23 to even the match at three on an unassisted Stephen Gonzales marker. San Diego answered 39 seconds later when Gonzalez scored two unassisted goals in a span of 5:44. The first came at 7:02 and then at 12:46 on a direct free kick. He has now scored a point in seven consecutive matches. The period finished with the Sockers leading 5-3.

Xavier Snaer-Williams, who replaced Pardo shortly after he hit his milestone, was in goal when the Outlaws pulled within one at 2:01 of the final period on a David Stankovic goal with the assist from Suriel Arauz. Sebastian Mendez took a Chiles pass from midfield and then dribbled through the Outlaws' defense and rifled a shot past Rivera into the top of the goal to help San Diego regain a two-goal lead with 9:08 remaining. The pesky team from Mesquite would not go away as Eligwe scored a power-play goal at 10:16. Morgan notched his second hat trick in three games with the Sockers' seventh goal after he collected a Gonzalez long pass in the corner and then turned to beat the keeper with a low shot to the far corner.

Morgan stated, "We have been playing as a team. I have been playing as a target man; the team is focused on getting the ball to me and we want to make sure the goals keep coming."

Pardo finished his stint with seven saves on 10 shots, while Snaer-Williams picked up the win by making three saves on five shots.

San Diego begins a two-game road trip on Monday, January 20, 6:35pm in Ontario to meet the rival Empire Strykers, before heading to Texas to face the Outlaws on Saturday, January 25, 5:05pm. The Sockers return to Frontwave Arena on Sunday, February 2, 6:05pm to host the Tacoma Stars. Tickets are available at AXS.com, SDSockers.com, or FrontwaveArena.com.

