Stars Host Stampede Twice this Weekend

March 19, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars and the Sioux Falls Stampede clash this weekend in the Capital City for the final two matchups of the top two teams in the Western Conference this regular season.

Lincoln (40-13-2-0) extended its point streak to five games but saw its four-game winning streak end Monday night with a 3-2 overtime loss to Fargo at the Ice Box. The loss marked the Stars' first since Mar. 6 and their first time failing to score first since Feb. 15. Lincoln is 21-3-2 since Jan. 10 and its magic number to win the Anderson Cup as holders of the top regular-season record in the USHL is 11. Lincoln needs four more wins over its final eight games to set its single-season wins record and pass the 2000-01 (43-7-4-2) and 2001-02 (43-15-0-3) seasons.

The Stars broke their single-season record for goals scored on Monday. Lincoln's USHL-leading 247 goals surpassed the 2000-01 season total (246). This season's output is currently tied for the 81st-most goals in USHL history. With seven games left and an average of 4.5 goals for per game the Stars are on pace for about 32 more goals this season, so that would give them a final total of 279. That figure would be 25th in USHL history.

Sioux Falls (34-13-3-2) also played a weeknight game, falling at home to Waterloo, 5-4, in a shootout Tuesday night. The Stampede are in second place in the Western Conference, nine points back of the Stars and nine points ahead of the Black Hawks. Sioux Falls has dropped three-of-four games head-to-head vs. Lincoln.

The Stampede are led by forward Ethan Wyttenbach, who is third among USHL rookies with 21 goals but has not played since Feb. 8. In his absence, Noah Urness and Javon Moore have stepped up, recording 11 (4+7) and 10 points (4+6), respectively, over the last 13 games.

Lincoln's specialty green jerseys that it wore for St. Patrick's Day Monday night will be worn again Friday and auctioned off after the game. Saturday is Pucks and Paws Night and fans can bring their dog to the game with them. There will be a donation drive to benefit Capital Humane Society. Get your tickets now at lincolnstars.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.