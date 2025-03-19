Alumni Named Hobey Baker, Mike Richter Award Finalists

Seven of the top ten finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award and three of the top four finalists for the Mike Richter Award played in the USHL, giving the league more finalists than any junior league in the world.

Each year, the Hobey Baker Memorial Award is bestowed upon the player who best exhibits strength of character on and off the ice, contributes to the integrity of the game and displays outstanding skills in all phases of the game. Eight of the last 10 Hobey Baker winners played in the USHL, including the last five in Macklin Celebrini (Boston University, Chicago Steel), Adam Fantilli (Michigan, Chicago Steel), Dryden McKay (Minnesota State, Madison Capitols), Cole Caufield (Wisconsin, NTDP) and Scott Perunovich (Minnesota Duluth, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders).

Instituted in 2014, the Mike Richter Award recognizes the most outstanding goalie in Division I Hockey. USHL alumni have won more than half the honors with Zane McIntyre (North Dakota, Fargo Force), Thatcher Demko (Boston College, Omaha Lancers), Cale Morris (Notre Dame, Chicago Steel/Waterloo Black Hawks), Cayden Primeau (Northeastern, Lincoln Stars), Jeremy Swayman (Maine, Sioux Falls Stampede) and Kyle McClellan (Wisconsin, Omaha Lancers) all receiving the honors as the most outstanding goalie in Division I college hockey.

2025 Hobey Baker Top Ten Finalists

Isaac Howard, Michigan State (NTDP)

In his junior year, Howard led the Spartans with 47 points in 35 games on 23 goals and 23 assists. He tied for the fifth-most goals in the NCAA on 159 total shots, fifth-most in the NCAA. Prior to his collegiate career, the Wisconsin native and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect played two seasons with the NTDP where he registered 27 goals and 43 assists from 2020-22.

Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota (NTDP)

Returning to captain the Golden Gophers for his junior season, Snuggerud had 22 goals and 27 assists for 49 points in 39 games to earn an All-Big Ten First Team selection. The Minnesota native posted point totals that tied for fifth in the NCAA. Prior to playing college hockey, Snuggerud played the 2020-22 seasons in the USHL where he had 13 goals and 27 assists in 55 games. He was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Ayrton Martino, Clarkson (Omaha Lancers)

Martino posted 24 goals and 25 assists for 49 points in 37 games during senior season at Clarkson. His point totals are tied for fifth in the NCAA and earned him a spot on the All-ECAC Hockey First Team. Before playing four seasons with the Golden Knights, Martino was drafted by the Dallas Stars after a 2020-21 season with the Lancers where he was more than a point-per-game player with 18 goals and 38 assists in 38 games. His brother, Giacomo, is currently tied for second in USHL scoring with the Sioux City Musketeers.

Ryan Leonard, Boston College (NTDP)

The Washington Capitals prospect with back-to-back World Junior titles led the NCAA with 29 goals. Earning recognition as Hockey East's scoring champion, Three Stars Award winner and Player of the Year, Leonard had 47 points in 35 games in his sophomore season for a 1.34 point-per-game average, tied for fourth in the NCAA. His 181 shots led the nation. As a member of the NTDP from 2021-23, the Massachusetts-born forward had 21 goals and 14 assists in 50 games.

Jack Devine, Denver (NTDP)

As a two-time NCAA champion and Florida Panthers prospect, Devine returned for his senior year with the Pioneers where he had 13 goals and an NCAA-leading 41 assists in 39 games. His 54 points led all NCAA skaters and his 1.39 point-per-game average ranked third, earning All-NCHC First Team honors. The Illinois native had seven goals and 27 assists in 42 games with the NTDP from 2019-21.

Zeev Buium, Denver (NTDP)

The Minnesota Wild's 12th overall selection in 2024 returned for his sophomore season at Denver to post 10 goals and 32 assists in 36 games from the blue line. The Californian's 42 points tied for the most of any defenseman in the NCAA this season and he is one of only two Hobey Baker Top Ten finalists to play on the back end. He was named All-NCHC First Team. Buium had four goals and 13 assists in 55 USHL games with the NTDP from 2021-23.

Alex Tracy, Minnesota State (Sioux City Musketeers)

The junior goalie posted a 25-8-3 record with a 1.41 goals-against average, .946 save percentage and five shutouts. His goals-against average and save percentage ranked first in the nation, with his 25 wins slotting him second among NCAA goalies. The Chicago native was named All-CCHA First Team, CCHA Goalie of the Year and CCHA Player of the Year. After playing two years of 18U and a season in the NAHL, Tracy played two seasons in Sioux City from 2020-22 where he won a Clark Cup and posted a 36-17-3 record with a 2.54 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

2025 Mike Richter Award Finalists

Alex Tracy, Minnesota State (Sioux City Musketeers)

Trey Augustine, Michigan State (NTDP)

The sophomore Spartan posted a 18-6-4 record with a 2.02 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and three shutouts this season. En route to helping backstop Michigan State to a projected top-seed in the NCAA tournament, Augustine won his second consecutive gold medal at the World Junior Championship. He was named All-Big Ten First Team and Big Ten Goalie of the Year. Prior to playing college hockey, Augustine played two seasons at the NTDP where the Detroit Red Wings pick was 16-7-1 in USHL action with a 3.03 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.

Jacob Fowler, Boston College (Youngstown Phantoms)

The Boston College backstop and Montreal Canadiens prospect went 24-6-2 for the Eagles this season, posting a 1.64 goals-against average, second-best in the NCAA, .940 save percentage, third-best in the NCAA and seven shutouts, second-most in the NCAA. The Floridian Fowler was an All-American in his freshman season after winning a Clark Cup during his second year in Youngstown. Fowler was 38-13-4 with a 2.25 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in two seasons with the Phantoms.

