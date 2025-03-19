Steel Battle USA Hockey NTDP in Three-Game Road Set

March 19, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, ILLINOIS - For the first time in six weeks, the Steel have a weekend without home games as they head to Plymouth, Michigan to square off with the USA Hockey NTDP U18 team on Friday March 21 and Saturday March 22 at 6:00 pm CT, followed by a game against the U17 team on Sunday, March 23 at 3:00 pm CT.

The Steel will return home next weekend to host a pair of games against the Sioux City Musketeers on Saturday, March 29 at 6:05 pm CT for a 25th Season Rusty Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, and Sunday, March 30 at 3:05 pm CT for Part 2 of the team's Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. Fans can stick around after Sunday's game for Full Team Post-Game Autographs.

March 30 is the final Lou Malnati's Family Pack game of the season, where fans can get four tickets, four hot dogs, four chips, four sodas/waters, four chuck-a-pucks, and two Lou Malnati's personal pizza coupons for just $60.

The Steel (17-31-4-1, 39 pts.) secured two points last Saturday in a thrilling 5-4 shootout victory over Green Bay on March 15. Will Tomko scored twice for the Steel and tallied an assist, while Ashton Schultz scored the only goal in the second round of the shootout. Jack Parsons stopped all three shootout attempts. The Steel were silenced by Waterloo the night before in a 5-1 loss, with Jackson Crowder scoring the lone Steel goal.

Adam Valentini tallied an assist in each game last weekend to extend his point streak to four games during which he has one goal and three assists. He has scored in seven of the last nine games and has four goals and four assists in that span. His 34 points this season ranks fifth among USHL rookies and he has recorded the fifth-most shots in that same category (101).

Ben Yurchuk posted his ninth multi-point game of the season on March 15 with a goal and an assist. He has found the scoresheet in six of the last nine games and has four goals and five assists during that span.

Tomko's multi-point game was the first of his career and his first multi-goal game. The Penn State commit has secured a point in two of the last four outings and ranks tied for 13th in rookie scoring with 19 points (10G-9A).

The USA Hockey NTDP (19-28-1-2, 41 pts.) hosted a trio of games against Madison last weekend with the U18 team earning a 5-4 victory in the opener on March 14 before falling 5-2 on March 15. The U17 team fell 5-2 to Madison on March 16. Richard Gallant scored a goal and two assists in the U18 team's win and Jack Murtagh posted two goals. Cole McKinney scored a goal and an assist on March 15 for the U18s. Brady Knowling stopped all 20 shots he faced in the U17s loss.

McKinney has registered a point in nine consecutive games registering 14 points (7G-7A) during the longest active point streak in the USHL. The Lake Forest, IL native also owns the league's longest home goal streak in the league at eight straight games (10 goals), which is still active heading into this weekend. His 26.7% shooting percentage ranks third among all league skaters, and his 1.24 point per game clip ranks fourth.

Between the two NTDP teams, JP Hurlbert of the U17 team leads the Program in points (28) in 28 USHL games this season. His 14 goals rank at the top for the team and his 14 assists are the second-most. The Michigan commit enters the weekend with a five-game point streak and has nine points (1G-8A) during his streak. He has tallied a point in seven of the last eight games and has 11 points in that span.

The Steel are 55-34-7-5 all-time against the NTDP and 24-20-2-3 on the road. The Steel have defeated the NTDP in each of their first three matchups this season, all against the U17 team. Chicago has scored 21 total goals in the first three outings while limiting the U17s to nine goals. Steel forward Ben Yurchuk has scored four goals and four assists against the NTDP this season. This weekend's matchups are the only games scheduled on the road against the NTDP this season and are the final head-to-head matchups.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, March 21 at USA Hockey NTDP U18 | 6:00 pm CT

Saturday, March 22 at USA Hockey NTDP U18 | 6:00 pm CT

Sunday, March 23 at USA Hockey NTDP U17 | 3:00 pm CT

