Hawks Shock Stampede in Shootout

March 19, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Sioux Falls is the location for superlative Waterloo Black Hawks performances this season, as affirmed by Tuesday's 5-4 shootout victory over the Stampede at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

In the same venue during January, the Hawks celebrated their highest-scoring night of the season with an 8-3 victory. Tuesday, Waterloo made this season's biggest comeback, rallying from down 4-0, and thus clawing back one point in the race for second place in the USHL Western Conference.

After the remarkable rally during the latter half of regulation, the Hawks won the shootout 2-0 in two rounds. Hunter Ramos converted the first attempt, coming straight up the ice to beat Waylon Esche to the glove side. Teddy Townsend built on the edge when he slipped in a low chance during the second round.

At the other end of the rink, Calvin Vachon slammed the door on a pair of former Waterloo teammates, stopping both Genadi Chaly and JJ Monteiro. Vachon claimed the win with 29 saves during regulation and overtime.

Sioux Falls began to open up their imposing lead with a goal just shy of the four-minute mark. Chaly put in the tally from the right circle after a scramble at the edge of the crease; a review of the play confirmed that it was a good goal.

Shortly before intermission, Noah Urness made it 2-0. His insurance tally on a rebound came as part of a 14-shot first period.

The Stampede added two in the early minutes of the second, starting when Reid Varkonyi put back his own second chance less than two minutes out of the break. It became 4-0 when Monteiro set up Joe McGraw from behind the net during a power play.

Grady Deering and Teddy Mallgrave made the second period a wash by answering in the latter half of the frame. Deering scored during the late seconds of a Waterloo power play, notching his 12th of the season.

Mallgrave's tally gives him eight this winter, the most among Waterloo defensemen. The big blue liner was the trailing player on a rush, receiving Alex Misiak's pass and firing a wrist shot high to the short side.

The Hawks were down a skater to open the third, but less than a half minute out of intermission, Michael Phelan sprang Brock Schultz for Waterloo's eighth shorthanded goal of the season, taking advantage of an opportune bounce off the glass to make the breakout pass. Schultz became the eighth different Hawk with a "shorty" this season.

The game-tying goal came moments after Chaly missed an empty net from his own side of the center red line. Waterloo was skating six-on-five, and after the icing faceoff, the Hawks kept in a Sioux Falls clearing attempt. The puck came to Brendan McMorrow, who capitalized from close range with 1:23 to go.

The Hawks continue to weave through road destinations this weekend, visiting the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday, then the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Saturday.

Waterloo 0 2 2 0 - 5

Sioux Falls 2 2 0 0 - 4

1st Period-1, Sioux Falls, Chaly 11 (Monteiro, Moore), 3:42. 2, Sioux Falls, Urness 16 (McGraw, Belisle), 16:03. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-3, Sioux Falls, Varkonyi 13 (McGraw), 1:57. 4, Sioux Falls, McGraw 5 (Monteiro, Urness), 4:01 (PP). 5, Waterloo, Deering 12 (Ramos, Misiak), 11:15 (PP). 6, Waterloo, Mallgrave 8 (Misiak, Huck), 18:51. Penalties-Schultz Wat (checking from behind), 3:36; Hawkins Wat (tripping), 6:01; Coombs Sf (tripping), 9:22; Brady Wat (high sticking), 19:07.

3rd Period-7, Waterloo, Schultz 7 (Phelan, Jette), 0:29 (SH). 8, Waterloo, McMorrow 21 (Misiak), 18:37. Penalties-Coombs Sf (too many men), 5:24.

1st OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

Shootout - Waterloo 2 (Ramos G, Townsend G), Sioux Falls 0 (Chaly NG, Monteiro NG).

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 6-8-13-1-1-29. Sioux Falls 14-11-6-2-0-33.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 2; Sioux Falls 1 / 3.

Goalies-Waterloo, Vachon 14-9-3-2 (33 shots-29 saves). Sioux Falls, Esche 5-2-0-1 (28 shots-24 saves).

A-2,824

