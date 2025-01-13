Stars Forward Cameron Hughes Named AHL Player of the Week

January 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Cameron Hughes

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars forward Cameron Hughes(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today that Texas Stars forward Cameron Hughes has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 12, 2025.

Hughes recorded four goals and four assists for eight points last week, helping the Stars sweep a three-game Midwest road trip.

On Wednesday evening, Hughes notched an assist as Texas began its week by defeating Rockford, 4-1. On Friday, he posted his third career AHL hat trick to propel the Stars to a 5-2 win at Milwaukee. And back in Rockford on Saturday, Hughes scored one goal and assisted on three others - tying a career high with four points - as the Stars defeated the IceHogs, 6-1, for their eighth consecutive road win.

Hughes has tallied 15 goals and 16 assists for 31 points in 32 games for Texas this season, and is tied for the league lead with five game-winning goals. The seventh-year pro from Edmonton, Alta., has appeared in 356 career AHL games with Texas, Coachella Valley and Providence, totaling 97 goals and 160 assists for 257 points, and was voted an Atlantic Division AHL All-Star following the 2020-21 season. In postseason play, Hughes has collected four goals and 35 assists for 39 points in 48 contests, making trips to the Calder Cup Finals with the Firebirds in 2023 and 2024.

Originally a sixth-round choice by Boston in the 2015 NHL Draft, Hughes has played two games in the NHL, both with the Bruins. He joined the Dallas Stars organization as a free agent on July 1, 2024.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.