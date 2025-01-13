Amerks and Veterans Outreach Center Partner to Host Military Salute Night

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and Veterans Outreach Center have once again partnered to host Military Salute Night on Friday, Jan. 17 when the Amerks face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Penguins at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial.

"We are so excited to celebrate another amazing year of friendship with the Rochester Americans," said Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director and U.S. Army Veteran Laura Heltz. "VOC engages daily with local veterans who have made great sacrifices in serving our nation. It is a testament to the Amerks organization that they want to recognize those sacrifices and honor these courageous men and women by hosting an evening like Military Salute. The entire staff and players alike take an interest in getting involved in our community and engage with both VOC and those we serve directly. It is truly wonderful that the organization makes themselves so accessible."

"It is always an honor for the Rochester Americans to partner with Veterans Outreach Center to host what has become our annual salute to the military," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Chad Buck. "This is an event we take great pride in hosting each year as it gives us another opportunity to show our immense gratitude for the brave men and women in our community and abroad who have served or are currently serving our country."

The Amerks will wear special jerseys inspired by the U.S. Marine Corps and matching socks as a tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the game-worn jerseys through an online auction on DASH, a sports-focused online auction platform and partner of the Rochester Americans.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

The auction is currently underway and closes at 10 p.m. the night of the game on Friday, Jan. 17. Winners will be contacted directly. Proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to Veterans Outreach Center.

The Amerks are offering all United States Military Veterans, Retired, Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard service members one complimentary ticket to the game. Veterans and Military Members can pick up their tickets for the game at Veterans Outreach Center, located at 447 South Ave. in downtown Rochester.

Fans can show their support by choosing from one of three Military Salute Donation Packs to help provide tickets to families of active or retired Military Members for the game on Friday, Jan. 17. Packages range in price from $250 to $1,000 and include in-game recognition on the videoboard as well as team-signed merchandise. Packages can be purchased up until Thursday, Jan. 16 with all tickets being donated back to Veterans Outreach Center.

Ticket Package Ticket Allotment Benefits

Red Package $250 25 tickets donated to VOC Recognition in-game on the videoboard

White Package $500 50 donated tickets to VOC Recognition in-game on the videoboard Team signed stick

Blue Package $1,000 100 donated tickets to VOC Recognition in-game on the videoboard Team signed item 10 complimentary Party Deck tickets to a mutually agreed upon date

Veterans Outreach Center is again the season-long sponsor of the Amerks "Hometown Heroes" program, which provides a pair of complimentary tickets to a United States Military Veteran, Retired, Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard service member as well as any law enforcement officials, first responders, fire fighters and EMS personnel at every home game.

