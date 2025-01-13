Syracuse Crunch to Host Emo Night Presented by Fan Cave Tickets January 24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Fan Cave Tickets to hold Emo Night on Friday, Jan. 24 when the team hosts the Bridgeport Islanders.

Emo Night will bring Warped Tour to the Upstate Medical University Arena. The night will begin with a set by Career Mode in Memorial Hall featuring covers of pop punk and emo songs during pregame and the first intermission. The Crunch will also have a spray-in hair dye station available prior to puck drop on a first come, first serve basis, courtesy of Nicole Marie's Salon. Additionally, attendees can pick up exclusive Emo Night at the Crunch temporary tattoos in the Memorial Hall.

All fans in attendance at Emo Night will have the opportunity to win two tickets to the My Chemical Romance concert at MetLife Stadium on August 9 plus a one-night hotel stay, courtesy of Fan Cave Tickets. To enter, fans will scan a QR code located in Memorial Hall and on the scoreboard pregame. Entries will be limited to one per person. Fans must be present in-arena at the time of the ticket drawing. The winner must be 18 or older to win or have an adult present to accept the prize. The winner will be selected during the second intermission and must present photo ID.

Following Emo Night at the Crunch, The Song & Dance will host After Dark Presents Emo Night Syracuse at their downtown venue located at 115 E Jefferson St. The event is 18+ and doors open at 9 p.m. Fans in attendance for Emo Night at the Crunch will have the opportunity to receive complimentary tickets to Emo Night Syracuse by visiting The Song & Dance table on the concourse.

Tickets to Emo Night are on sale now and can be purchased online, over the phone by calling 315-473-4444 or at the Upstate Medical University Arena box office.

Fan Cave Tickets is a full-scale ticket brokerage serving every state in the continental US and Canada. They collaborate the cheapest tickets available on the market into one convenient location on their website. With a focus on minor league sports and tier II venues, Fan Cave has helped dozens of teams and scores of fans with their ticketing needs. With their "All Inclusive" pricing, expect to pay no hidden fees, just a single $10 delivery fee per order.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

