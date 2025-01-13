Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: January 13th, 2025

January 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack concluded their second three-in-three weekend of the season with a 1-2-0-0 record.

The club picked up back-to-back road victories for the first time this season but saw their home losing skid extend to four games.

Friday, January 10 th, 2025, at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (3-2 OTW): The Wolf Pack improved to 5-3-0-0 in their last eight games on the road thanks to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Phantoms on Friday night.

Massimo Rizzo opened the scoring 8:37 into the game, tipping in a shot from Louie Belpedio. Alex Belzile tied the game at 18:39, ripping home a shot from the right-wing circle on a feed from Nathan Sucese.

Adam Sýkora gave the Wolf Pack their first lead of the game 5:16 into the second period. Sýkora took a centering feed and beat Cal Petersen over the glove.

Alexis Gendron responded at 8:54, however, striking on the power play to make it a 2-2 game.

Both Petersen and Dylan Garand were strong in the third period, sending the sides to overtime.

In overtime, Victor Mancini elected to shoot on a two-on-one, beating Petersen top-shelf for his first career AHL overtime goal.

Saturday, January 11 th, 2025, Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (3-0 L): The Phantoms responded on Saturday night, blanking the Wolf Pack at the XL Center. Garrett Wilson opened the scoring 14:07 into the second period, striking shorthanded.

After a turnover, Wilson entered the zone on a breakaway and elected to blast a shot from between the hashmarks.

Emil Andrae made it 2-0 8:19 into the third period, waiting out a defenseman and then beating Louis Domingue. Despite a push late from the Wolf Pack, Rhett Gardner cemented the two points with an empty net goal from the neutral zone.

Sunday, January 12 th, 2025, Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (3-1 L): Ryder Korczak opened the scoring 3:37 into the second period, polishing off a pretty passing play. Sucese found Anton Blidh at the side of the goal on the right-wing. Blidh then sent a feed to Korczak, who slammed home the ice-breaking goal.

The Thunderbirds scored three unanswered goals from there, however, claiming victory. Simon Robertsson lifted a backhander over the left pad of Garand at 6:20 of the second period, evening the tilt 1-1. Robertsson then took a turnover and snuck a shot by Garand at 19:08, making it 2-1 Thunderbirds.

The Wolf Pack controlled the third period, outshooting the Thunderbirds 19-6, but could not solve Colten Ellis. Hugh McGing hit the empty net at 18:02, giving the Thunderbirds a 5-2 edge in the head-to-head series.

Quick Hits:

Sucese, thanks to his assist on Sunday, now has points in four of his last five games. He has one goal and four assists for five points in that span.

Sucese recorded his first multi-point game with the Wolf Pack on Friday night, collecting two assists.

The Wolf Pack welcomed over 10,000 fans to the XL Center on Saturday night as the franchise celebrated the 50 th Anniversary of professional hockey in Hartford.

Sýkora's goal on Friday night was his eighth of the season, matching his total from his rookie campaign in 2023-24.

The Week Ahead:

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Utica Comets (7:00 p.m., Adirondack Bank Center)

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at Charlotte Checkers (4:00 p.m., Bojangles Coliseum)

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at Charlotte Checkers (4:00 p.m., Bojangles Coliseum)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.