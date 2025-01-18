Stars Fall to Wave 7-6 in OT in Feisty Contest in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI. - The Tacoma Stars (1-5-2) came into Milwaukee in need of a win and though they had their chances, the Wave (7-1-0) eventually prevailed 7-6 in overtime at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Saturday night. In all, 10 different players recorded a goal in the back-and-forth affair.

Tacoma tallied the lone goal of the opening frame on the team's second power play opportunity of the game. 18 seconds after killing the Stars first man-advantage, the Wave drew another card and Tacoma converted on the chance. Willie Spurr sent a long pass nearly boards to boards and Mike Ramos one-timed a shot for his third goal of the season. Tacoma took the 1-0 lead to the second quarter.

After being named one of the two 2025 MASL All-Star captains, Nick Perera turned an assist from Adrian Correa into his 8th goal of the season to put Tacoma up 2-0 with 6:59 in the half.

Milwaukee got on the board on a postage stamp rocket goal from Alex Sanchez, his 11th of the season to cut Tacoma's lead to 2-1 just a couple of minutes later.

The teams headed to the locker room with Tacoma up by a goal and Milwaukee outshooting their visitors 16-13.

After the teams combined for just three goals in the first half, scoring was not an issue in the third quarter as a total of seven goals were put up, with Milwaukee claiming four of them. Alex Steinwacher notched a pair of third quarter markers with Ian Bennett and Shawn Azcueta kicking in a goal each for the Wave.

Tyler John, Kyle Rivers, and Willie Spurr all found the back of the net for Tacoma in the third quarter which set up a fourth frame with the teams level at 5-5. The Wave had outshot Tacoma by a 30-21 margin at that point.

The Stars took a 5-4 lead on Spurr's second of the night. Perera split a pair of defenders with a pass to Spurr, who rocketed a shot just inside the opposite post with 8:29 to play.

The game's fifth tie was achieved on Sanchez's second goal of the night for the Wave. The teams were level at 6-6 with just 6:26 remaining.

Tacoma had a great opportunity to win in regulation after Wave keeper Willie Banahene drew a blue card for a handball outside of the box. Backup keeper Augie Rey came in and stopped Perera's shootout attempt to force overtime.

The Wave got the game-winner of the foot of Mario Alvarez with 2:31 to go in the overtime frame to secure two points for Milwaukee while the Stars take home one.

The teams will face off again at the accesso ShoWare center in Kent of February 8.

The Stars return home to face the Empire Strykers in the first game of a weekend home-and-home series on Saturday, January 25 at 6:05 pm.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st - TAC Ramos 3 (Spurr) 14:10 pp. Penalties - MKE Oliveira (bc- tripping) 10:17; MKE Alvarez (bc- tripping) 12:35.

2nd - TAC Perera 8 (Correa) 8:01; MKE Sanchez 11 (Alvarez) 10:11. Penalties - None.

3rd - MKE Bennett 11 (Ferdinand) 2:30 pp; MKE A. Steinwascher 3 (J. Steinwasher) 4:18; TAC John 2 (Perera) 5:04; TAC Rivers 2 (Brisco) 8:01; MKE Azcueta 4 (Correa) 11:56; MKE A. Steinwascher 4 (Oliveira) 12:31; TAC Spurr 2 14:36. Penalties - TAC Braem (bc- boarding) 2:29.

4th - TAC Spurr 3 (Perera) 6:31; MKE Sanchez 12 (Williamson) 8:34. Penalties - MKE Rampa (yc- dissent) 6:59; MKE Banahene (bc- GK handling outside the box) 14:49.

OT - MKE Alvarez 2 (Ferdinand) 7:29. Penalties - None.

Power Play - Stars 1/2, Milwaukee 1/1

Shots - Stars 33, Milwaukee 38

Fouls - Stars 19, Milwaukee 17

Penalty Minutes - Stars 2, Milwaukee 11

Attendance - 3,965

