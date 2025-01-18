Unpredictable Strykers Down Host St. Louis 7-5

January 18, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Charles, Mo. - The Empire Strykers boosted their odds in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) playoff race on Saturday afternoon, defeating the St. Louis Ambush 7-5 away from home. With the victory, head coach Onua Obasi's side improves to 5-5-0 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) on the 2024-25 campaign and now boasts a ten-point edge over St. Louis, which sits just outside the postseason picture in ninth place. The Strykers claimed the win in large part due to a trio of points each by Marco Fabián and Abdul Mansaray as well as a brace by defender Andy Reyes and pair of helpers from backstop Claysson De Lima.

Empire out-shot the Ambush by a significant margin over the course the of the encounter, with St. Louis attackers James Thomas and Lucas Almeida notably recording four blocks and three blocks, respectively.

The Strykers drew first blood a third of the way into the opening quarter, Mounir Alami scoring from Fabián. The Ambush subsequently made it 1-1 on a mistake by the visitors, who lost the ball while employing their favored strategy of utilizing their goalkeeper as an additional attacker, Zachary Druhe passing into the open net from deep inside his own half.

The two sides traded golden opportunities late in the period. First St. Louis backstop Paulo Nascimento made a point-blank save to deny Alami, who might have been better off squaring the ball to a wide-open Justin Stinson, who had made his way to the far post for support. Then, William Eskay had back-to-back looks, the first being stifled by Empire netminder Claysson De Lima, who was fortunate to see forward Eskay fire narrowly wide right on his second attempt.

The home side took its first lead of the night inside the second quarter, Raphael Araujo nodding home from close range after his initial first-time effort from close range was kept out by way of an outstanding reflex save from Strykers 'keeper Brian Orozco. The Ambush quickly doubled its cushion, pouncing on another giveaway with Empire's netminder pushed up the field. With the ball trickling past the halfway line, Eskay out-sprinted Justin Stinson for the day's second finish into the unguarded goal.

Despite the momentum seemingly favoring St. Louis, the visitors from California were able to level things up courtesy of consecutive netters prior to intermission. After defender Andy Reyes had made it 2-3 with a beautiful chip following a clever Mansaray helper off the boards on the left, the 32-year-old Reys instantly completed his brace with a simple finish on an assist by Strykers backstop De Lima.

De Lima collected his second point of the match in the third period, as he provided the game's next helper off the boards, this one originating on the right and picking out Marco Fabián. The Strykers found themselves with a huge chance to add to their 4-3 advantage butwere stunned by their opponents, who tied the score despite being a man down following a blue card. Eskay found the net on an excellent solo run, as he worked his way through two defenders and poked home to make it 4-4. However, Empire later reclaimed the lead on even strength, Mansaray doing most of the hard work on a tally by captain Robert Palmer.

In the dramatic closing quarter, the Strykers extended their cushion to 6-4, Jorge DeLeon netting from Fabián, but only to give up yet another goal that resulted from their netminder pushing up the field. Araujo was the beneficiary on the occasion. As the Ambush threw the kitchen sink at its opponent in the game's closing stages, Empire not only prevented any dangerous looks but managed to add an assurance goal inside the final thirty seconds, St. Louis native Stinson setting up Randy Martinez for 7-5.

The Empire Strykers return to action when they host the San Diego Sockers in an MLK Day rivalry clash on Monday, January 20. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available at www.TheEmpireStrykers.com.

