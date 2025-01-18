Team Kelvin and Team Perera to Take Field at 2025 MASL All Star Game

January 18, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League is proud to announce the playing captains and coaches selected for the 2025 All Star Game, which will take place in Utica, NY on February 12th. These captains and coaches will draft their teams live on Tuesday, January 21st at 8 PM ET.

TEAM KELVIN:

Utica City FC forward Kelvin Oliveira has taken the MASL and small-side football world by storm over the past couple of years. In just six career MASL games, Kelvin has 14 goals and six assists, good for 3.3 PPG. Recently, Kelvin also took home the Golden Boot, tournament MVP, and the championship representing his home country of Brazil at the Kings World Cup Nations, as well as being the Million Dollar Goal Scorer for Newtown Pride in the inaugural edition of The Soccer Tournament in 2023.

Utica City FC head coach Hewerton Moreira will lead the bench for Team Kelvin. As a player, Hewerton appeared in 301 games in the MASL with the Milwaukee Wave, Chicago Mustangs, Cedar Rapids Rampage, San Diego Sockers, St. Louis Ambush, and Utica City FC, amassing 198 goals and 174 assists. As a coach, he began his career with the Cedar Rapids Rampage in the 2016-17 season. Coaching with the St. Louis Ambush, Hewerton brought them to the Ron Newman Cup playoffs for the first time in 2020-21. Joining Utica City FC in the 2022-23 season, he has a 32-20-3 record behind the bench and playoff appearances in back-to-back seasons.

TEAM PERERA:

Tacoma Stars forward Nick Perera has carved out one of the best careers in MASL history. On January 5th, 2025, Perera became the league's all-time Pass Master, breaking the league record for assists with his 226th assist, while sitting in the top five all time in goals (229) and points (457). Although he began career in San Diego and has seen time in Ontario and Syracuse, Perera has spent the bulk of his time with the Stars, serving as a leader on and off the field. Perera has also represented the United States with the United States Men's Beach Soccer National Team, appearing in 94 games and scoring 114 goals.

Kansas City Comets head coach Stefan Stokic will man the bench for Team Perera in Utica. A member of the Comets organization for 15 years as a player, assistant coach, and now head coach, Stokic has quickly cemented himself as one of the best new coaches in the MASL. A 2013-14 MISL champion with the Comets, he has notched a 19-7-6 record behind the bench, and in his first full season won the MASL's Eastern Conference title in 2023-24.

DRAFT:

On Tuesday, January 21st at 8 PM ET, the captains and coaches will come together to select their teams for the 2025 All Star Game and Skill Challenge. From the list of the remaining 28 all stars, the captains and coaches will select the remainder of their starting lineups for the game with their first five selections, and will fill out the bench with their other nine selections. Fans will be able to watch the draft live on MASLTV on YouTube, where MASL Monday and Under Review host Phil Lavanco will preside over the festivities.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.