Sidekicks Battle Hard But Fall to Savage, 9-7

January 18, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







Chihuahua, Mexico - The Dallas Sidekicks and Chihuahua Savage faced off in the second game of their weekend series on Saturday night. Following a challenging 14-2 loss in the opening match, the Sidekicks aimed to bounce back and deliver a stronger performance.

The Sidekicks came out strong in the first quarter, with Oscar Romero opening the scoring in the first minute. Just two minutes later, rookie David Balyeat found the back of the net, extending the Sidekicks lead. Kristian Quintana added another goal nine minutes later. The Sidekicks defense, anchored by Parker Lackland, held firm despite the Savage recording seven shots on goal.

The momentum shifted in the second quarter, with the Savage taking control. Jose Gilberto Lopez scored just one minute in, followed by Alvaro Luevano's goal two minutes later, narrowing the Sidekicks lead by one. At the 7:47 mark, Javier Gallegos netted the equalizer, bringing the game to 3-3 at halftime.

The Savage didn't take long to find the back of the net in the third quarter, scoring two goals in the first minute by Miguel Angel Diaz and Javier Gallegos. At the 1:45 minute mark, Martin Lara extended the Savage lead, but just 20 seconds later, the Sidekicks responded with a goal from Esai Romero. Nine minutes into the quarter, Pedro Castaneda added another goal for the Savage. With just three minutes remaining, Anthony Powell scored, narrowing the gap to 7-5.

Five minutes into the fourth quarter, the Savage extended their lead with another goal by Pedro Castaneda. Three minutes later, David Balyeat scored for the Sidekicks, cutting the deficit to two. However, just a minute later, the Savage answered back with a goal from Jose Gilberto Lopez. With just three minutes remaining, Colin O'Keefe scored on the powerplay, but it wasn't enough as the Savage held on to finish the game at 9-7.

The Sidekicks continue their road trip next weekend with matchups against the Harrisburg Heat and Baltimore Blast. They will return to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Thursday, January 30 to host the Kansas City Comets. Tickets are on sale now at DallasSidekicks.com/Tickets.

