Stars Drop First Game of 2024-25

September 21, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars and the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders combined for three power-play goals but the RoughRiders earned a 3-1 win on Saturday afternoon in the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Layne Loomer scored a power-play goal at the 17:15 mark of the third for his first of the season to put Lincoln on the board.

Sam Ledrew (8:59 second) and Loa Milfors (1:10 third) scored power-play tallies of their own for Cedar Rapids and Amine Hajibi added an empty-net goal in the final minute of the third.

Loomer scored from in front of the net on a bumper play with the RoughRiders down two skaters and the Stars' net empty. Alex Pelletier set up Loomer's one-timer on a pass from the goal line near-post side.

Lincoln plays its first two home games next weekend when it hosts the Green Bay Gamblers on Friday and Saturday.

