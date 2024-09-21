Stampede Win Regular Season Opener

September 21, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede secured a win in their regular season opener. The Stampede took down the Team USA NTDP U18s 6-3. The team had six goal scorers, including Austin Baker and John McNelis, while goaltender Aiden Wright stayed strong between the pipes with 25 saves.

The first period saw an uneventful start with no action in the first ten minutes of play. Team USA was the first on the board with a goal from Cole McKinney at 9:02. More action came at 17:45 when Stampede forward John McNelis headed to the box for a cross-checking minor. With 42 seconds remaining on the penalty, the Stampede's Austin Baker tied the game up with a short-handed goal. The former NTDP product was assisted by linemate and Stampede captain Brock James. After earning the short-handed goal, the Herd killed the two-minute minor to keep the game tied heading into the second period.

The second period saw more action from the Herd, with the team scoring on three of their five shots. It, again, was Team USA that struck first in the second period. Cole McKinney earned his second goal at 7:02, but it was all Stampede after that. Egor Barabanov found the back of the net on the team's second breakaway of the game, thanks to a nice pass from Reid Varkonyi. Ethan Wyttenbach also assisted on the goal at 9:51. Nearly ninety seconds later, the Stampede struck again with a back-door shot from Sam Spehar. Spehar's goal was assisted by Aiden Welch and Javon Moore. With 1:08 remaining on the clock, the Herd found themselves on their third breakaway of the game. This time John McNelis earned his first goal of the season. Team USA led the Herd in shots 6-5, but it was the Stampede who was able to convert.

The Herd's third-period effort secured their 6-3 win over the NTDP. Only fifteen seconds into the period, Bryce Ingles headed to the box for a holding minor. The penalty was the first of three for the Stampede in the 3rd, all of which were killed off. Noah Urness earned his first USHL goal at 6:56 of the third period, thanks to passes from defensemen Hawke Huff and Joe Belisle. Hawke Huff later headed to the box for tripping, sending Team USA to their fourth power play of the game. Team USA pulled their goalie with 5:68 remaining which sent the game to 6-on-4 hockey. It was the Herd that struck, though. Aiden Welch earned the team's sixth goal of the night on the empty netter short-handed goal. The NTDP scored their final goal at 19:03 of the third period. The late goal was not enough to catch the Stampede, though.

Goaltender Aiden Wright stayed steady in between the pipes for the Herd. Wright made 25 saves on 28 shots and earned himself a .893 save percentage.

The Herd conclude their USHL Fall Classic tomorrow against the Muskegon Lumberjacks at noon central time. The Herd will play their first home game on October 5th against the Lincoln Stars. Tickets for the 2024 Home Opener can be purchased by calling the Stampede office.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.