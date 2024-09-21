Jacks Drop Season Opener. Fall 4-2 to Fargo

CRANBERYY, PA - Whenever the schedule comes out it's never fun to see the defending champions first up on the docket, but for the Muskegon Lumberjacks (0-1-0-0, 0 pts.) that was the reality as they took on the 2024 Clark Cup Champion Fargo Force (1-1-0-0, 2 pts.). The Jacks pushed the pace much of the first half of the game, but a pair of goals late in regulation for the Champs led to a 4-2 loss.

The first goal of the new season came off the stick of a new face in the Lumberjacks Locker room. While on the powerplay Cooper Pierson (Zionsville, IN) slid the puck to Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE) in the middle of the slot. Despite Nestrasil's shot being turned aside the opportunity wasn't over for the Lumberjacks with the puck bouncing straight to the stick of Davis Borozinskis (Liepaja, LAT) on the near side of the net. Executing patience Borozinskis outwaited the Fargo netminder before depositing the puck to the back of the net to give the Jacks a 1-0 lead with just over two minutes until the first intermission.

A late penalty in the first period led to a Fargo power play to start the second. Using the power play to their advantage the Force tied the game just 1:06 into the new frame. Peter Cisar sent the puck from the far side wall to the top of the blue line for Sam Laurila. The Minnesota native fired a shot that snuck through all the bodies in front to the back of the net.

It didn't take long for Muskegon to answer. Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) carried the puck into the offensive zone on the far side of the ice and cut towards the middle on his forehand. The puck was poked out of his possession, but Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA) was with him on the rush and picked up the puck before firing it under the goalie's glove for his first goal of the season just 2:32 into the second period.

In the final minute of the second period the Force tied the game up at 2-2. A 2-on-1 rush led by Laurila created a back door opportunity for Reid Daavetitila to find the back of the net for the first of his two-goal performance.

Entering the third period in a tie game it was the Force that managed to keep momentum in their favor. It took nearly the whole period, but 16:09 into the frame Jordan Rodd scored the eventual game winner before Daavettila added his second goal of the game on an empty netter in the final minute of regulation.

Shikhabudtin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) (0-1) earned the loss on his record, but played well with 25 saves on 28 shots against. Alan Lendak (1-1) stopped 24 of the 26 shots sent his way in the winning effort.

The 2024 Dick's Sporting Goods Fall Classic comes to an end tomorrow afternoon as the Jacks take on another Western Conference team in the Sioux Falls Stampede. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

