Vachon Shines in Hawks Victory

September 21, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Calvin Vachon opened his second season as a Waterloo Black Hawk with a 33-save shutout of the Chicago Steel during a 4-0 Saturday win at the 2024 USHL Fall Classic.

The California goalie's performance inside the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, builds on his first season in the league when Vachon won 22 times, including two shutouts.

Saturday, he made double-digit saves in each period. His best work came after Waterloo jumped in front early and before the Hawks added to the margin late in the second. Midway through the second period, he snuffed out an outstanding chance by Chicago's Owen Tylec, then followed up in the next shift by kicking out his right leg to do the splits and stopping an odd-man rush.

Reid Morich scored the first goal of the new season 5:18 into the action. Coming up left wing two-on-one, Morich pulled the trigger himself and beat Louka Cloutier with a low opportunity.

Waterloo added to the lead with two late goals ahead of the second intermission. Kaeden Hawkins bagged the first one into an open side. An initial attempt was deflected into midair, and Hawkins swatted it into the net at 13:21. Then Bradley Walker scored from a sharp angle, coming off the right board and hitting the net from below the right dot over Cloutier's left shoulder 1:15 before the break.

Hawkins notched his second of the matchup and the final goal of the game at 9:47 of the third. He came racing up left wing and was in the right spot as Morich flipped a pass his direction from the opposite circle. With one touch, Hawkins redirected the feed up under the crossbar.

Vachon and his teammates turned away all five Chicago power plays during the contest. The Hawks were 0-for-2 on the power play.

The Hawks wrap up their trip to the Pittsburgh area on Sunday afternoon against the U.S. National Team Development Program Under 18s at 1 p.m. Central.

Waterloo 1 2 1 - 4

Chicago 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Morich 1 (Hawkins, Deering), 5:18. Penalties-Brady Wat (interference), 8:11; Conn Chi (cross checking), 14:47; Monteiro Wat (slashing), 16:39; Schultz Wat (hooking), 19:07.

2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Hawkins 1 (Phelan, Deering), 13:21. 3, Waterloo, Walker 1 (Nycz, Monteiro), 18:45. Penalties-Morich Wat (roughing), 20:00; Marchenko Chi (roughing), 20:00.

3rd Period-4, Waterloo, Hawkins 2 (Morich, Brady), 9:47. Penalties-Compton Wat (slashing), 4:18; Monteiro Wat (holding), 11:23; Gorski Chi (slashing), 13:53.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 10-11-12-33. Chicago 8-16-9-33.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 2; Chicago 0 / 5.

Goalies-Waterloo, Vachon 1-0-0-0 (33 shots-33 saves). Chicago, Cloutier 0-1-0-0 (33 shots-29 saves).

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 21, 2024

Vachon Shines in Hawks Victory - Waterloo Black Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.