Stars Announce 2020-21 Training Camp Roster

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced its 2020-21 Training Camp roster today.

Joining the roster is goaltender Tomas Sholl who has signed an AHL contract with the Stars for the season. The netminder enters his fourth pro season having played the last two years with Stars ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads. The 6-foot, 181-pound goaltender from Hermosa Beach, California holds a 68-20-8 career record, 2.07 goals against average, and .930 save percentage in the ECHL. Sholl's accolades include a 2019 ECHL All-Star Classic selection, 2019 All-Rookie Team, six-time ECHL Goaltender of the Week, and two-time Goaltender of the Month.

The Stars have added Defenseman Luke Martin, forward Jake Slaker, and goaltender Matt Jurusik to the roster on professional try-out contracts. Forwards and Dallas Stars draft picks Nick Porco and Antonio Stranges have also joined the club on amateur try-out contracts.

The Stars roster features 24 players comprised of 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders.

Forwards (14): Anthony Louis, Riley Damiani, Adam Mascherin, Nick Baptiste, Jake Slaker, Nick Porco, Derek Barach, Nikita Scherbak, Cole Schneider, Tye Felhaber, Riley Tufte, Josh Melnick, Nick Moutrey, Antonio Stranges.

Defensemen (7): Ryan Shea, Luke Martin, Dawson Barteaux, Ben Gleason, Max Martin, Joe Cecconi, Jerad Rosburg.

Goaltenders (3): Colton Point, Tomas Sholl, Matt Jurusik.

The Stars training camp is closed to the public and media due to health and safety protocols. Virtual media availability with the coaching staff and players will take place during camp. Any media members with interview requests should contact Director, Broadcasting & Media Relations Brian Tosti at btosti@texasstars.com.

Texas begins the 2020-21 season on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa as they face the Iowa Wild. The team returns for their home opener on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 for a 7 p.m. puck drop against the San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The Stars and H-E-B Center will host a limited number of fans at each home game during the season. For more information about tickets, please visit TexasStars.com/tickets/2021-season-faqs.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

