Blue Jackets Assign Forward Ryan MacInnis to Monsters

January 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that Columbus assigned forward Ryan MacInnis to the Monsters. In ten appearances for the Blue Jackets last season, the first NHL action of his career, MacInnis posted 0-1-1 with a +1 rating and added 7-23-30 with 22 penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 45 appearances for Cleveland.

A 6'3", 185 lb. left-shooting native of St. Louis, MO, MacInnis, 24, tallied 25-60-85 with 133 penalty minutes and a -11 rating in 245 AHL appearances for the Springfield Falcons, Tucson RoadRunners, and Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2015-20. Prior to his professional career, MacInnis registered 79-101-180 with 95 penalty minutes and a -21 rating in 192 OHL appearances for the Kitchener Rangers spanning three seasons from 2013-16. MacInnis made 41 USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program during the 2012-13 season, notching 8-6-14 with six penalty minutes and a -13 rating and helped Team USA claim Bronze Medal honors at the 2016 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

Cleveland begins the 2020-21 campaign on the road on Friday, February 5th at 7:00 p.m. versus the Rockford IceHogs with the team's home opener scheduled for Friday, February 12th at 7:00 p.m. versus the Rochester Americans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The State of Ohio recently approved an attendance variance request from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse permitting the Monsters to host up to 10% of the arena's total seating capacity for games, allowing the team to admit just under 2,000 fans per game. Seat placement for games will begin with Monsters Hockey Club Members, with all other possible ticket opportunities being announced at a later date. The team's broadcast and promotional schedules will be released in the near future.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.