P-Bruins Sign Curtis Hall to One-Year Deal

January 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 26, that the team has signed forward Curtis Hall to a one-year AHL contract.

"We are excited to welcome Curtis Hall to Providence," said Sweeney. "These are unique and challenging times and we feel fortunate to be able to continue to provide this development opportunity for our young players. Our organization believes Curtis has a bright future with the Bruins and he has our full support as he takes the next steps with his hockey career."

"Curtis made great strides under the tutelage of Keith Allain at Yale and he will have a great opportunity to continue his growth with our coaching staff in Providence," said Providence Bruins General Manager John Ferguson.

"Curtis will be a welcomed addition to our group here in Providence," said Providence Bruins Head Coach Jay Leach. "It has been fun to watch him develop into a premiere power forward in the ECAC and we are looking forward to helping him transition into professional hockey."

A 6-foot-3, 196-pound forward, Hall skated in 28 games with the Yale University Bulldogs in 2019-20, recording 17 goals and 10 assists for 27 points with a plus-14 rating. Hall also represented Team USA at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic, scoring one goal.

The 20-year-old has skated in 52 career games with the Bulldogs, scoring 22 goals and adding 16 assists for 38 points with a plus-15 rating. Prior to his time at Yale, the forward skated in two seasons with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms, scoring 20 goals and adding 32 assists for 52 points over 113 games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.