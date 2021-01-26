Iowa Wild Adds Forward Tyler Sheehy to Training Camp Roster

January 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the addition of forward Tyler Sheehy to the training camp roster.

Sheehy, 25 (11/20/95), has 12 points (2g, 10a) in his opening ten games this season with Iowa's ECHL affiliate, the Allen Americans. In 2019-20, the Burnsville, Minn. native led Allen in scoring with 70 points (26g, 44a) in 47 games played. His 44 assists were an ECHL best, and he earned ECHL Rookie of the Year honors as well as a spot on the ECHL's First All-Star team. He played in two contests with Iowa in the 2019-20 campaign, with both games coming against Rockford in January of 2020. Sheehy has seven career AHL games under his belt, all over the last two seasons with the Wild.

Prior to his pro career, Sheehy was a University of Minnesota Golden Gopher (NCAA), where he was a two-time team captain. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with Iowa on Nov. 12, 2020.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.