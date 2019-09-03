Stanislav Signed for 19-20 Season

Knoxville, TENN. - Tuesday afternoon, Jeff Carr of the Knoxville Ice Bears announced he has signed forward Stanislav Dzakhov for the 2019-2020 season.

Dzakhov, 26, had 31 points (11G, 20A) in 33 games played for the Ice Bears last season, as well as a pair of points scored in Knoxville's four playoff games. In four seasons at Niagara University (NCAA), Dzakhov had 22 goals and 27 assists, across 120 games played.

"Stan is physically gifted; his size and speed provide an essential element of stress to opposing defenses," Carr said. "We were fortunate to have him return and he's on a personal mission to have his best season, ever."

After joining the team in mid-November, Dzakhov had an immediate impact, scoring 3 points, on the road, in his debut with Knoxville. To the same, Dzakhov registered a point in each of his first five games. Nearly a point-a-game skater, the 6'2", 210 pound Russian is a formidable presence and a great offensive asset for the Ice Bears. Carr will certainly rely on his powerful shot and controlled physicality to maintain a strong offense, this season.

The Ice Bears are scheduled to begin their regular season SPHL campaign on October 18th, at home, versus the Evansville Thunderbolts.

