Thunderbolts Re-Ink Caglianone

September 3, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and Head Coach Jeff Bes have announced the signing another player for the upcoming 2019-2020 season. Defenseman Lenny Caglianone has agreed to terms and will join the Thunderbolts when training camp begins in early October.

Caglianone played in eight games for the Thunderbolts this past season, scoring an assist while racking up 21 penalty minutes. The Matawan, New Jersey native played his first season of professional hockey with Evansville this past spring. Prior to that, Caglianone played junior hockey for four seasons with various teams, compiling eight goals and 41 points in that span. The 5'10", 196 pound defenseman played his college hockey at Westfield State University in Westfield, Massachusetts.

"Coming back to Evansville is an easy decision, with the new direction that the team is going in", said Caglianone. "Last season ended on a disappointing note. However, with Coach bed and his approach to the game and our first class amenities and staff, there's no reason we shouldn't be a top team in this league. It's an opportunity to show that last year will not be tolerated. I can put the Thunderbolts jersey on and play for the best fans in the league!"

"Lenny is a competitor, who comes to play every night", said Bes. "He is a fiery kid that will do whatever it takes to help the team win. I'm looking forward to working with Lenny this season."

The Evansville Thunderbolts open the 2019-20 campaign October 18, on the road against the Knoxville Ice Bears. The Bolts home opener is set for Saturday October 19 against the Birmingham Bulls. To order season and group tickets, call 812-422-BOLT.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.