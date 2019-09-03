Rookie Defensemen Frantti, Froese Join the Ice Flyers for 2019-20

September 3, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have announced the addition of two rookie defensemen with the signing of Connor Frantti and Kyle Froese.

Frantti is a 6-foot-six-inch, 203-pound defenseman entering his first professional season and is a native of Spring Grove, Ill. He enters the pro ranks coming out of NCAA Division I with Northern Michigan University. Frantti played in 112 games throughout his college career, adding nine points and 108 penalty minutes. Prior to attending Northern Michigan, he was the captain of the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League (USHL). In his two seasons with the Stars, he played 106 games, tallied 11 points and put up 274 penalty minutes.

"Connor is a great person and is a strong, all-around defenseman. He had a solid college career at Northern Michigan, and was highly respected by his teammates and coaches," Head Coach Rod Aldoff stated. "He is big and strong, and uses his size well, especially in the defensive zone. Our fans will enjoy his style of play."

Froese hails from Traverse City, Mich. He finished his college career at NCAA Division III University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire. The 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman scored five goals and added five assists in 25 games during his senior season. Prior to Eau Claire, he played at NCAA Division I University of Alaska - Fairbanks. He finished his junior career as an assistant captain for the Corpus Christi Ice Rays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL). In 55 games his last season there, he had 22 points in 55 games and added 48 penalty minutes.

"Kyle was a top defenseman at Eau Claire and comes to us with high regard from those around him. He is a good-skating defenseman with a good skill set, and puts extra work in to make himself better each day," Aldoff added. "I look forward to him playing in our jersey this year. He is the type of player that will only get better and better each day and each game."

The Ice Flyers Opening Weekend is Oct. 18 and 19. Fans can purchase season tickets and groups tickets through the Ice Flyers office now. Single game tickets are set to go on sale near the end of September. More information will follow for when single game tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.