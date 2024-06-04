Stamps Look to Tame Tabbies in Season-Opener

June 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday to kick off their 2024 Canadian Football League regular-season schedule. Kickoff at McMahon Stadium is at 7 p.m.

This will be the fifth time in history the Stamps have opened the season against the Tabbies. They're 4-0 in the previous lid-lifters against Hamilton - all of them played at McMahon - with wins in 1998 (by a score of 21-20), 2007 (37-9), 2015 (24-23) and 2018 (28-14).

Both clubs finished third in their respective divisions in 2023 - the Stamps were 6-12 in the West while Hamilton was 8-10 in the East - and both teams saw their seasons end with semifinal-round losses.

Friday's game will be the Ticats' first visit to McMahon since Oct. 22, 2022 and former Stamps quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell's first game in Calgary as a member of the Ticats. Mitchell played with the Stamps from 2012-22 and remains the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards and completions. He was a two-time Grey Cup winner with the Red and White, winning titles in 2014 and 2018.

Calgary was 2-0 in pre-season play with a 30-6 victory over the BC Lions at McMahon on May 25 and a 31-10 win at Winnipeg on Friday. The Ticats were 0-2 in tune-up action with losses at home to Ottawa (31-22) and on the road in Toronto (25-14).

The Stampeders begin the new season with 699 victories in franchise history. With a win on Friday, the Stamps would become the first team in Canadian football to amass 700 wins, using the creation of the Interprovincial Rugby Football Union (the forerunner to the CFL's current East Division) in 1907 and the Western Interprovincial Football Union (precursor of the modern-day West Division) in 1936 as CFL-recognized starting points.

The Coors Light Corral

Friday marks the official launch of The Coors Light Corral, a new innovative seating platform. Located at the northwest corner of the stadium, the Coors Light Corral is the perfect way to take in football action in a party atmosphere.

The Coors Light Corral features two sections - The Loft, a corporate hosting section located in the upper tier with a capacity of 70, and the Corral, a general admission section with a capacity of 250.

Fun in the Fan Zone and Stamps House

Come early to enjoy the activities in the East Fan Zone, which get under way at 5:30 p.m. There will be a live DJ, Tim Hortons beverages, player autographs, face painting, games and more.

At halftime and at the free post-game at Stamps House, nationally recognized band Dwayne Gretzky will be performing.

In addition, fans will get the opportunity to come onto the field after the final whistle.

There are great new offerings at the McMahon concessions stands including:

The Angry Chicken - Specialty foot-long churros and cinnamon sugar donut holes Tater Tavern - Tex-Mex potato parfait Endzone Oasis - Featured cocktails and mocktails Pie Shack - New Zealand meat pies Sideliners - BBQ chicken pizza Baron Haus - Jumbo pretzel and Stamps cheesesteak Endzones - Family-sized taco in a bag

Introducing the Horse Draw

For every home game this season, the Horse Draw will open at the posted gate time and run until three hours after kick-off.

Fans can simply scan the QR code that will be shown during the game or turn on push notifications in their Stampeders app. They can then fill out the entry and get a virtual scratch-and-win card.

If one of the H-O-R-S-E letters is revealed, the fan wins one of the five game-day grand prizes.

Fans can also win runner-up prizes including concession items and discounts on merchandise and tickets.

Calgary Stampeders vs Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Presented by Tim Hortons

McMahon Stadium

Friday, June 7

7 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary

TV: TSN

Streaming: CFL+ (U.S. and International)

