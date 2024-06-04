RedBlacks Kick off 10th Anniversary Season with Revamped Uniforms

June 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS are donning a new look ahead of their 10th anniversary season, as the team officially revealed their new home uniforms, today.

"We are thrilled to kick off our 10th anniversary season by debuting these new uniforms in front of RNation," said REDBLACKS President Adrian Sciarra. "Our new home set pays homage to the proud history of football in the nation's capital, while serving as a modernized look that we can't wait to show off under the lights at TD Place."

Inspired by the classic Ottawa Rough Riders looks of the past, the new black jersey is a nod to the storied tradition of football in Ottawa, while bringing sleek modern elements to the REDBLACKS' home uniform set. The shoulders now feature a bold, forward-facing white stripe with a red outline, and Ottawa's revamped 'R' logo without the original saw blade background adorns the sides of the shoulders. It also features on the REDBLACKS' new helmets that may be familiar to fans; in the Rough Rider-inspired specialty helmets with a white stripe and red outline down the middle, similar to the ones that debuted for one night only in 2022, and also made appearances during the 2023 season. Building on the fan-favorite design, the new version of the retro-inspired helmet will be paired with the new home jersey, completing the iconic head-to-toe look.

Continuing with this year's 10th anniversary celebration, the front of the jersey also features a special 10th anniversary logo, on the right side just above the "REDBLACKS" team name bar, as well as that of TD Bank; founding partner of the REDBLACKS, celebrating 10 years of partnership with the team in 2024.

The new REDBLACKS jerseys are on sale now, with fans able to purchase them in-store at Lansdowne Sports (125 Marché Way), or online.

