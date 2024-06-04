Blue Bombers Release Larnel Coleman
June 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Released from practice roster:
American offensive lineman Larnel Coleman
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from June 4, 2024
- Tickets for the 111th Grey Cup on Sale Now - CFL
- Stamps Look to Tame Tabbies in Season-Opener - Calgary Stampeders
- Riders Sign CFL All-Star DB Marcus Sayles - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Blue Bombers Release Larnel Coleman - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Kick off 10th Anniversary Season with Revamped Uniforms - Ottawa RedBlacks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- Blue Bombers Release Larnel Coleman
- Blue Bombers Announce Jersey Number Changes
- Blue Bombers Make Cuts, Set Practice Roster
- Blue Bombers Release Four
- Blue Bombers Release Two