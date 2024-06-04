Riders Sign CFL All-Star DB Marcus Sayles

June 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Marcus Sayles.

Sayles (5'9-176) joins the Roughriders with five seasons of CFL experience with the B.C. Lions and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The New York native spent the last three seasons (2021-23) as a core piece in the Lions defensive backfield, earning 158 tackles, two sacks, six interceptions and two forced fumbles over 49 games. He had a career-best year in 2022 where he registered career highs in tackles (68) and interceptions (4) on route to being named a CFL All-Star.

Prior to the Lions, Sayles signed with the Minnesota Vikings and spent most of the 2020 season on the practice roster. He spent two seasons with the Blue Bombers (2018-19), playing in 34 games and tallying 136 defensive tackles, two sacks, six interceptions and five forced fumbles. He was named a West Division All-Star and helped the Bombers win the Grey Cup in 2019.

Before landing in the CFL, Sayles spent time with the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams in 2017.

Collegiately, Sayles started 46 games for the University of West Georgia where he recorded 123 tackles, 12 interceptions, 24 pass breakups and set a school record for most career blocked kicks with 13.

