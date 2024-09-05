Stampeders Release Reed
September 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive back Kenyon Reed.
The rookie from San Jose State started the season on the practice roster and played three games in August before returning to the practice roster last week.
The Stamps return to the field on Saturday when they travel to Edmonton to face the Elks.
