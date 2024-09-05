Stampeders Visit Elks on Saturday

September 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders are looking to even the score as they travel north to Edmonton to face the Elks on Saturday. Kickoff at Commonwealth Stadium is 5 p.m. MDT.

It's the back half of the annual early-September home-and-home series between the Alberta rivals as the Elks were 35-20 winners at McMahon Stadium in Monday's Labour Day Classic.

In every season but one since 1989, Calgary and Edmonton have played a home-and-home series that features a game at McMahon Stadium on Labour Day and a return engagement at Commonwealth Stadium later in the week. In the 33 previous series, the Stampeders have swept 12 times, Edmonton has five sweeps and the meetings have been split on 16 occasions.

Calgary (4-7) has dropped three straight games since a 27-23 home-field win over the Toronto Argonauts on Aug. 4 while Edmonton (4-8) has won four of five games since an 0-7 start.

Reggie Begelton is Calgary's leading receiver through the season's first 11 games with 57 catches for 687 yards including seven grabs for 118 yards on Monday. It was the 15th 100-yard receiving game of Begelton's career.

Another standout for the Stamps in the Labour Day Classic was Peyton Logan, who returned a punt 104 yards for a touchdown and finished the contest with 183 all-purpose yards. The punt return was the second-longest in franchise history.

Calgary is 0-5 on the road so far in 2024 and 2-3 against the West Division. Edmonton is 1-4 at home and 3-4 against division opponents.

Calgary Stampeders at Edmonton Elks

Commonwealth Stadium

Saturday, Sept. 7

5 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

TV: TSN, RDS

Streaming: CFL+ (U.S. and international)

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.