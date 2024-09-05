Week 14 in the CFL

September 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







Stats and storylines heading into this week's action

BACK TO THE NEST

BC's William Stanback will face his former team in Montreal on Friday.

In five seasons with the Alouettes, Stanback accumulated 3,716 rushing yards (fourth in franchise history), 1,058 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

In the last 60 years, his rushing total in Montreal was second only to Mike Pringle.

Stanback was the East Division's Most Outstanding Player finalist in 2021.

He last played for Montreal in the 110th Grey Cup, notching nine carries for 68 yards and a touchdown.

In his last four games, Stanback has recorded 481 yards from scrimmage (379 rushing and 102 receiving), including 14 runs of 10+ yards.

QUICK SLANTS

League-wide

OK Tire Labour Day Weekend games averaged 58 points and 817 yards of net offence.

Last week, the team that entered with a lower winning percentage won all four games.

The quarterback efficiency rating last week was a 106.7

67 per cent of games this season have been decided in the final three minutes, including seven of the last eight.

BC at MTL

BC has won six of the teams' last eight meetings.

BC has the most tackles for a loss (29).

Nathan Rourke will make his first start against Montreal. Last week, he recorded his first 300+ yard game of the season and the eighth of his career.

Justin McInnis is the first player to reach 1,000 receiving yards this season. The last Canadian to reach the mark first was Andy Fantuz in 2010.

Alexander Hollins needs nine receptions for 150 in his career. He sits fourth in the league with 803 receiving yards.

Mathieu Betts collected a sack in his season debut last week. He has 19 in his last 19 games.

BC is 2-2 against the East. Montreal is a 6-0 versus the West.

Montreal has won its last five games on a week's rest. This season, teams are 8-3-1 following a bye.

Montreal is 7-1 when scoring first and 8-0 when leading after three quarters.

Cody Fajardo is a career 6-4 against BC.

Austin Mack established his career-high in receiving yards (143) against BC last season.

Charleston Rambo has 20 receptions for 399 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his last four games.

Tyrice Beverette leads the league with 91 defensive plays, including 66 defensive tackles and six pass knockdowns. He is on pace for 149.

TOR at OTT

Toronto and Ottawa have allowed the most sacks this season (27).

The Argonauts have won five games in a row against Ottawa, with the REDBLACKS' last victory coming on July 31, 2022 (23-13).

Chad Kelly is 2-0 versus Ottawa. He posted 322 yards in each of his two starts this season to reach six 300+ yard games in his career.

Ralph Holley has one sack in each of his last three games and four in his past five.

Ottawa is undefeated at home this season (5-0-1).

Ottawa has been outscored in every quarter this season except the third, where they have a 71-31 margin.

Dru Brown will make his first start against Toronto.

Justin Hardy is nine catches shy of 200 in his career. He is second in the league with 853 receiving yards.

Adarius Pickett's next defensive tackle will be his 250th.

LABOUR DAY REMATCH: SSK at WPG

CFL on CTV debut.

The winner of this game will claim the season series and the tiebreaker. The Blue Bombers already hold tiebreakers over BC and Calgary.

Winnipeg leads the rematch series, 12-7, including seven wins in the past eight games. Saskatchewan's victory came in 2018 with Zach Collaros at the helm.

The Blue Bombers won the Labour Day Classic, 35-33. Winnipeg has swept the home-and-home set on four occasions (2004, 2016, 2021-22). The teams split the set eight times.

Trevor Harris has passed for 300+ yards in four of six games.

In his third season, Samuel Emilus is 45 receiving yards away from 2,000 and five catches shy of 150.

Rolan Milligan Jr.'s next defensive tackle will be his 150th.

KeeSean Johnson has three consecutive games with a touchdown reception.

Mike O'Shea is 7-2 in LDC rematches. At 102 career victories, he is tied for 10th all-time with Bud Grant and John Hufnagel.

Nic Demski is 70 receiving yards away from 5,000 in his career.

With one more sack, Willie Jefferson will become the 29th player to reach 75 in his career.

LABOUR DAY REMATCH: CGY at EDM

Since the teams' back-to-back sets were introduced 1989, Edmonton has hosted the second contest every year, except in 1992, when the roles were reversed.

Calgary leads the rematches, 18-16.

Edmonton is looking for its sixth sweep and its first since 2004. Calgary is aiming to split the two-game set for the 17th time.

Calgary is looking to avoid its first four-game losing streak in 20 years.

Calgary has yet to claim a road victory this season.

Jake Maier is 3-2 against Edmonton. He will make his 38th consecutive start.

Peyton Logan's 104-yard punt return touchdown last week was the second-longest punt return in team history. He leads the league at 20.3 yards per punt return.

A victory would give the Elks the season series for the first time since 2015.

The Elks last won two straight against Calgary in 2015. They have not won three matchups in a row since 2003 to 2004.

Last week, McLeod Bethel-Thompson set personal bests in passing yards in a game (486) and longest completion (106 yards).

In his past five games, Tevin Jones has 20 receptions for 549 yards (27.4 yards per catch), including 208 last week.

Nyles Morgan leads the league with 79 defensive tackles. He needs eight more for 300 in his career.

Last week, Eugene Lewis recorded his first 100+ yard game of the season and the 18th of his career.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.