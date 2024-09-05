Domagala Released
September 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction on Thursday:
Player released
Michael Domagala, (Nat.) K, Carleton
