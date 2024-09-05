Rugamba and Brown receive fines
September 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:
BC defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by simulating the firing of a weapon during a celebration.
Saskatchewan defensive lineman Miles Brown has been fined for delivering a high hit on Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros.
As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.
