Rugamba and Brown receive fines

September 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:

BC defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by simulating the firing of a weapon during a celebration.

Saskatchewan defensive lineman Miles Brown has been fined for delivering a high hit on Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

