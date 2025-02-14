Stampeders Re-Sign Logan Bonner

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American quarterback Logan Bonner.

Logan Bonner

#1

Quarterback

College: Utah State

Height: 6.00

Weight: 234

Born: Sept. 24, 1997

Birthplace: Rowlett, TX

American

Bonner has appeared in 17 regular-season games over two seasons with the Red and White, largely in a backup role. He started one game in 2024 and completed 21 of 36 passes for 284 yards. For his career, Bonner has 29 completions on 50 attempts and 378 passing yards.

The Rowlett, Tex., product joins veteran Vernon Adams Jr. and former National Football League and XFL player P.J. Walker in the Stampeders' QB room.

Prior to coming to Canada, Bonner attended rookie camp with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

In college, Bonner played 18 games over two seasons at Utah State and completed 325 of 539 passes for 4,381 yards and 42 touchdowns with 20 interceptions. He established a number of single-season school records for the Aggies in 2021 including 3,628 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. Bonner was named the most valuable offensive player of the 2021 Mountain West Conference championship game as he completed 29 of 42 passes for 318 yards in a win over San Diego State.

He transferred to Utah State after playing 24 games at Arkansas State. Bonner completed 271 of 469 passes for the Red Wolves with 30 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He was third-team all-Sun Belt Conference in 2020 after throwing for 1,863 yards and 18 touchdowns.

