All-CFL Defensive Lineman Casey Sayles Signs Extension with Ticats

February 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that American defensive lineman Casey Sayles has signed a contract extension, keeping him in Hamilton through 2026.

Sayles, 29, suited up in 17 games for the Tiger-Cats last season, leading the team with seven quarterback sacks while adding 37 defensive tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass knockdowns, and one fumble recovery. The 6'3, 290-pound native of Omaha, Nebraska has suited up in 66 games over his four CFL seasons with the Tiger-Cats (2023-24) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2021-22), registering 151 defensive tackles, eight tackles for loss, seven pass knockdowns and 25 quarterback sacks.

"Casey has been an integral part of our defence over the past two seasons," said General Manager Ted Goveia. "His leadership and work ethic sets the standard for the rest of the locker room and his commitment to the Hamilton community speaks volumes. We're looking forward to seeing him remain a foundational part of our defensive line in the years ahead."

The former University of Ohio defensive lineman earned All-CFL honours in 2023 after registering 50 defensive tackles, seven quarterback sacks and five tackles for loss.

Prior to his time in the CFL, Sayles had stints in the National Football League with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2018, 19) and Los Angeles Rams (2017). He also spent time in the XFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks (2020) and in the Alliance of American Football with the Birmingham Iron (2019).

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.