Alouettes Confirm Football Operations Staff for 2025
February 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes have finalized on Friday their football operations staff for the 2025 season. Most of these individuals were part of or closely associated with the team that finished first in the CFL in 2024 and won the Grey Cup in 2023.
Here is the 2025 Alouettes Football Operations Staff
Danny Maciocia - General Manager
Pier-Yves Lavergne - Assistant General Manager
Jean-Marc Edme - Senior Personnel Executive
Marcel Desjardins - Assistant to the General Manager and Player Personnel
Allyson Sobol - Director Football Operations
Byron Archambault - Director Player Personnel
Rob McIntyre - Scout
Pierre-Olivier Breault - Director of Player Performance
Tristan Castonguay - Head Therapist
Sarah Bérubé-Bouchard - Physiotherapist
Julie Lamoureux - Assistant Athletic Therapist
Rachel Di Lecce - Graduate Assistant Athletic Therapist
Rico Morotti - Head Video Coordinator
Alex Vertullo- Assistant Video Coordinator
David Deschamps - Equipement Manager
Domenico Manno - Equipement Manager
Matthew Iuliano - Equipement Assistant
Bianca Maciocia - Football Operations Assistant
Marco Ingelmo - Football Operations Assistant
Click HERE to read all their bios.
Alex Vertullo is the new assistant video coordinator. He joined the Alouettes in February 2025. Vertullo has over 15 years of coaching experience at the collegiate and university levels.
Bianca Maciocia and Marco Ingelmo, football operations assistants, have joined the Alouettes staff. Both bring football experience, having worked with the team in recent years.
"We have highly skilled individuals who work tirelessly and understand the recipe for success," said Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes. "We are pleased with our roster for the upcoming season, and our football operations team has worked diligently to analyze our talent. I remain confident that we will continue to build on our great culture and that we'll have sustained success."
