Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Six to Roster

February 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has six American players: defensive backs Cam Allen, Trey Vaval, Isaiah Avery and Dexter Lawson, Jr., linebacker Latavius Brini and receiver David Wallis.

Allen (6-1, 195; Purdue; born: November 22, 1999, in Bluefield, VA) was most recently with the Denver Broncos in 2024 as an undrafted free agent following a collegiate career with the Boilermakers.

Allen played five seasons at Purdue (2019-23) and appeared in 56 games, 31 of which were starts, and finished with 157 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, 13 interceptions including one for a touchdown, 31 pass break ups, four forced fumbles and one blocked kick while being named a three-time Big Ten Honorable Mention.

Vaval (6-0, 170; Minnesota State: born: August 25, 2000, in Blue Springs, MO) joins the Blue Bombers after attending training camp with the Atlanta Falcons last year.

Vaval split his college days between Minnesota State (2021-23) and Missouri Western State (2019-20). He appeared in 25 games over two years with the Mavericks as a defensive back and return specialist - returning both a punt and kickoff for a TD - while registering two interceptions, 52 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, 14 passes defended and five blocks. In 2019 was All-MIAA First Team as a return specialist and an AFCA All-American at Missouri Western State.

Avery (6-0, 180; Portland State; born: November 21, 1999, in Antioch, CA) comes to Winnipeg after most recently attending rookie minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Avery spent his college days at Portland State (2022-23), Liberty University (2019-21) and City College of San Francisco (2018). He started all 22 games for the Vikings, finishing his Portland State career with 50 total tackles, 12 pass break ups, one forced fumble and two interceptions. He also ran track at Portland State, specializing in sprints.

He played in 16 games at Liberty and had 10 tackles and at City College he played one season and finished with 32 tackles and an interception for a touchdown while helping lead them to the Golden State Bowl.

Lawson, Jr. (5-9, 190; Appalachian State; born: November 5, 1999, in Bloomfield, CT) joins the Blue Bombers after spending the last two years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, appearing in 13 games over that span and registering 45 tackles and one interception.

Lawson finished his collegiate career at Appalachian State, appearing in 12 games, 10 of them starts, and recording 26 tackles, three interceptions, five pass break ups and one forced fumble. Prior to that, he played at Central Connecticut (2018-21), appearing in 23 games and earning second team All-Northeast Conference in 2019.

Brini (6-2, 215; Georgia; born: November 9, 1998, in Miami Gardens, FLA) was most recently with the Toronto Argonauts last year during camp, then with the Montreal Alouettes before being released after the preseason.

He first turned pro as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023 and appeared in three preseason games before being released.

Brini split his college days between Arkansas (2022) and Georgia (2018-21). He played 13 games for the Razorbacks in 2022 and had 55 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two pass breakups and one interception

In his four years with the Bulldogs he appeared in 30 games, helping them win the Peach Bowl in 2020 while racking up 50 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception and 10 pass break ups.

Wallis (6-0, 184; Randolph-Macon; born: August 8, 2001, in Cedar Point, NC) comes to Winnipeg after first turning pro with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He has also had NFL looks from the New York Giants and Chicago Bears.

Wallis played in 42 games over five years at Randolph-Macon), finishing with 146 catches for 3,144 yards and 34 touchdowns - 25 of those scores coming in his last two seasons with the Yellow Jackets. As a senior in 2023 he was named VaSID First Team All-State, All-Region First Team and All-ODAC First Team.

