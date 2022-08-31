St. Louis Cardinals Spanish Broadcasters Bengie Molina, Polo Ascencio Come to Hammons Field Thursday, September 1

Springfield, MO - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to welcome St. Louis Cardinals Spanish Broadcasters Bengie Molina and Polo Ascencio to Hammons Field on Thursday, September 1, for the final "Copa de la Diversión" night of the season!

Bengie Molina, older brother of St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and 11-year Major League catcher, and Polo Ascencio are in their 7th season as the Cardinals' Spanish Broadcasters.

The two will be coming to help us celebrate the final "Copa de la Diversión" game of the 2022 season. The Cardinals began adopting their "Copa de la Diversión" identity, Los Cardenales de Springfield, in 2021 to honor Hispanic and Latino communities throughout Southwest Missouri.

Molina and Ascencio will be throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before holding a short Q&A on the field prior to game time. After, they will introduce a special pregame performance by the "Grupo Latinoamericano" Dance Group before the night's first pitch. They will then join the Springfield Cardinals radio broadcast for a couple innings on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / AM 1060. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet and get autographs from the two along the concourse at the top of the 4th inning!

The Springfield Cardinals are excited to host the voices of Los Cardenales de St. Louis for Copa de la Diversión tomorrow night. Get your tickets right now to join in on the celebration!

